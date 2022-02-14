Valentine's Day is full of gushy social media posts celebrating relationships — and the stars are no different when it comes to the holiday of love.

Of course our favorite celebs — including Reese Witherspoon, pop icon Britney Spears and legend Mariah Carey — didn't disappoint when it came to celebrating the loved-up holiday this year.

Love is alive in the celebrity world. Whether it's dusting off a throwback snap from the archive or sharing a new pic for the first time, why not do it on the day of love?

Here's a few of our favorite celebrity social media posts for Valentine's Day 2022:

@britneyspears via Instagram @britneyspears via Instagram loading...

@iamhalsey via Instagram @iamhalsey via Instagram loading...