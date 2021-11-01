Is Devil’s Gate The Most Interesting In Wyoming’s History?

I wish I knew when I was high school just how much I would enjoy History. Wyoming is so full of rich history that people come from all over to learn about it.

Earlier this year I took an exploration trip to Independence Rock (which I strongly encourage you to check out if you haven't) and I'm so glad I did because the history is carved in stone. This part of Natrona County is rich with history, the Oregon/Mormon/California/Pony Express trails all pass through this area and once the travelers would get by Independence Rock, they would stop at Devil's Gate which has an interesting history itself.

As I mentioned, the history of the frontier is appealing to so many that Wyoming is bombarded with millions folks from all over the world and a guy named Andrew Gedert that goes by SaintAndrewTV on YouTube has a unique way of explaining some of that history. When explaining the history of Devil's Gate, he puts himself into character and narrates the history.

SaintAndrewTV is a member of the A38s which is a "Premiere Midwestern Exploration Team" based out of Ohio that does Geocaching, Ghost Hunting, Urban Exploration and Metal Detecting.

To spice up Halloween this year he tells a story of folklore surrounding Devil's Gate and the Native American legend of a beast that prevented them from hunting the grounds of the canyon. Check out the video of Andrew's interesting storytelling using costumes, cameras and scary sounds.

The Hidden Treasures Of Wyoming's Natural Bridge Look closely, there are gems you might miss.

Code Of The West: Wyoming State Code of Ethics "The Code of the West" was declared the official state code of Wyoming, and the act was signed into law on March 3rd, 2010. Wyoming is the first state to adopt a code of ethics. The legislation chose ten ethics derived from the book "Cowboy Ethics" by James P. Owen

