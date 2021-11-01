Is Devil’s Gate The Most Interesting In Wyoming’s History?
I wish I knew when I was high school just how much I would enjoy History. Wyoming is so full of rich history that people come from all over to learn about it.
Earlier this year I took an exploration trip to Independence Rock (which I strongly encourage you to check out if you haven't) and I'm so glad I did because the history is carved in stone. This part of Natrona County is rich with history, the Oregon/Mormon/California/Pony Express trails all pass through this area and once the travelers would get by Independence Rock, they would stop at Devil's Gate which has an interesting history itself.
As I mentioned, the history of the frontier is appealing to so many that Wyoming is bombarded with millions folks from all over the world and a guy named Andrew Gedert that goes by SaintAndrewTV on YouTube has a unique way of explaining some of that history. When explaining the history of Devil's Gate, he puts himself into character and narrates the history.
SaintAndrewTV is a member of the A38s which is a "Premiere Midwestern Exploration Team" based out of Ohio that does Geocaching, Ghost Hunting, Urban Exploration and Metal Detecting.
To spice up Halloween this year he tells a story of folklore surrounding Devil's Gate and the Native American legend of a beast that prevented them from hunting the grounds of the canyon. Check out the video of Andrew's interesting storytelling using costumes, cameras and scary sounds.