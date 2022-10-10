Madonna has everyone hung up after seemingly coming out as gay on TikTok.

On Sunday (Oct. 9), the pop icon posted a video of her participating in the TikTok trend where users throw an item into a bin or cup and if they miss, it means something surprising. The idea is to miss the target on purpose, thereby confessing something in the process.

In the clip, Madonna holds up a pair of pink underwear before attempting to toss them into a garbage can. The words "If I miss, I'm gay" are emblazoned across the screen and, sure enough, she misses her throw.

Madonna then throws her hands up in the air.

Watch the clip below:

Fans reacted with encouragement in the comments section on TikTok.

"We are witnessing herstory," one fan commented.

"Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her," someone else wrote.

"Madonna this is very slay energy being delivered," another joked.

The viral TikTok comes shortly after rumors that the Material Girl is dating Dominican rapper Tokischa after being spotted kissing. The two recently teamed up on a remix of Madge's 2005 single "Hung Up."

The music video for the remix, titled "Hung Up on Tokischa," shows the pair dancing together seductively.

Watch Madonna's "Hung Up on Tokischa" Music Video Below:

In 1991, Madonna appeared to drop a hint regarding her sexuality in an interview with The Advocate, during which she said she believed "everybody has a bisexual nature."

"That's my theory. I could be wrong," Madonna added.

Madonna has been linked to a number of same-sex lovers over the years.

According to Page Six, in her memoir model Jenny Shimizu claimed she had a fling with the superstar.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi alleged Madonna had an "affair" with comedian Sandra Bernhard's girlfriend, Ingrid, in the '90s. The alleged romance ultimately ruined the pair's friendship, according to The Daily Mail.

Madonna famously (or perhaps infamously) shocked the world when she locked lips with pop stars Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera during the 2003 MTV VMAs.

Madonna was married to actor Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989; and producer Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008.