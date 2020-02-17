Isn’t It About Time You Chased That Big Dream of Yours?

Quit wishing and just go for it!

Do you have something that you just can't seem to get off of your mind? You know, that big dream you've had since you were a kid. The one that has taken root within your soul and is just waiting for the chance to bloom? You should pursue it.

I mean it.

With the new decade upon us, I think it's paramount that we let go of the "coulda, woulda, shoulda" from the last ten years. This 2020 vision is clear and it's just begging for your to live in it fully. So, if it's a business you want to start, a fitness journey you want to embark on, a family you want to start, a class you want to take, etc. now is the time to go for it.

I don't know about you, but the story of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and the others who lost their lives in that helicopter crash really rocked my world. I think we get most upset when tragedy strikes because it reminds us that we are no immortal and that any day could be our last. Doesn't that make you want to chase after what you want?

Maybe you don't know what that big dream is yet, but I'm sure you know what it isn't. If you're unhappy where you're at then this must not be your dream. Take some time to figure out what you want in life, big and small, and then get moving. I recently took a risk and launched a podcast. I was terrified to do this, but I also knew it was something that I had to do. I knew that if I didn't try, I would regret it down the road. It's only been four weeks, but it has been so fulfilling and has brought me so much joy.

Seek that joy. Don't live with regrets. Chase that dream.