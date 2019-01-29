It’s Good that Wyoming Was Named One of the Most Boring States

I realize that I'll have some explaining to do, but I believe it's a very good thing that Wyoming was just named one of the most boring states in America.

I know there's a tendency to get ticked off when you hear about lists like this, but hear me out on this one. Wyoming was just named the 4th most boring state in the country by TWO websites. Homesnacks shared the video above and Ladders had an near identical list about the most boring states (in their opinion).

What do these places consider to be boring? Here's their methodology:

Percent of the population over 60 (Higher is more boring)

Percent of the population over 15 that is married (Higher is more boring)

Percent of households with kids (Higher is more boring)

Population density (Lower is more boring)

On both lists, Wyoming is named as the 4th most boring state. Fabulous.

The irony is that the last two criteria that these sites are the EXACT reasons why my family decided to make Wyoming our permanent home.

I got a good laugh out of the Homesnacks video and am really glad that national sites think we aren't exciting. All of us that actually live here know that Wyoming is one of America's best kept secrets. The more the national people view us this way, the more we are able to maintain the awesome laid back lifestyle we enjoy here.