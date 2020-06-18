Jennifer Lawrence Finally Joins Twitter to Talk About Racial Injustice

Jennifer Lawrence has joined Twitter to advocate justice for Breonna Taylor and speak out against racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Though the Oscar winner has steered clear of social media for years, she finally made the plunge for the right cause this week, creating a public account to help raise awareness amid the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

Lawrence used her new Twitter account @JLawrence_RepUs Tuesday (June 16) to share a short film and support RepresentUs, an organization that advocates "powerful anti-corruption laws that stop political bribery, end secret money and fix our broken elections."

Her second tweet featured a personal statement regarding the death of Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who was killed in her own home by Louisville police in March.

"As a Louisvillian, as a human being, I cannot be silent," Lawrence wrote. "I join all those who are speaking out against this grave injustice, calling upon Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take immediate action to hold those responsible for her death accountable."

"We must not allow the erasure of Black women to continue in America," she added. "As many activists and leaders have been imploring for years: #SayHerName."

In 2018, the actress told InStyle she had a private Twitter account she used to look at tweets but not post.

"I’m on it. But I’m a voyeur," Lawrence said at the time. "There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything. I really don’t want to welcome that unless it’s absolutely necessary."

She continued, "I don’t want to put myself out there for no reason. Unless I’m promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won’t hear from me."

It looks like Lawrence has found a reason to use her voice and speak out.