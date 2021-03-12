Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly called off their wedding and have broken up.

On Friday (March 12), Page Six reported that J. Lo and A-Rod have called it quits. Sources in Miami told the outlet that the couple has been "on the rocks and headed for Splitsville."

Another source close to Rodriguez said that they officially broke up on Friday. “He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic," the insider alleged.

The pair began dating in 2017 before Rodriguez proposed to her in 2019 while they were on vacation. The couple were supposed to wed in 2020 but the pandemic halted their plans.

"It did affect it a little bit," Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres of how the pandemic pushed the date back. "So we’ll see what happens now…. I really don’t know what’s gonna happen now as far as dates or anything like that."

Rodriguez's ex-wife Cynthia's brother, Constantine Scurtis, is suing him for racketeering and embezzlement in a $50 million lawsuit. Scurtis also alleged to The Daily Mail that he was unfaithful during Rodriguez's marriage to his sister. "After cheating on his wife, Cynthia, and lying about his affairs, Alex Rodriguez then lied to and cheated his brother-in-law in their real estate partnership," a court document reads according to the outlet.