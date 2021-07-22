Jordan Peele Announces Next Horror Movie, ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele’s got a new movie coming out, his first since 2019’s Us. Ready to learn the title?

Nope.

No, that’s what it’s actually called. As unveiled on Twitter, Peele’s latest “terror” is titled Nope. Let’s hope it’s good because if it’s not, the jokes are going to be relentless.

We still don’t know what Nope is about, but we do know the cast: Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya, Scream Queens’ Keke Palmer, and Minari’s Steven Yeun. And we also know when the movie is coming out: July 22, 2022, exactly one year from today. Peele recently started production on the film in Los Angeles.

Peele posted the teaser artwork for Nope with a single emoji of a cloud:

So it’s a movie about ... a cloud? Presumably an evil cloud? (It’s hard to imagine a “terror from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele” about an extremely kindly and well-meaning cloud.) The string of flags hanging from the cloud would suggest that it’s actually hiding something solid underneath. Like, maybe an alien spaceship? And the film is actually about people fending off some kind of hidden alien invasion? Or they refuse to believe an invasion is actually happening, hence Nope? I don’t know; I feel like this whole poster in an exercise in seeing the dumb predictions people will make trying to figure out what Nope is about. Regardless, there is one other interesting tidbit of information on the poster: At the bottom, it indicates that parts of the movie are being filmed with IMAX cameras.

So mark your calendars for a year from today for Nope. And if you can’t wait that long, remember that Peele also produced and co-wrote Nia DaCosta’s Candyman. That’s coming to theaters on August 27. Yep.