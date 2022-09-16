Buffalo Bill's starting quarterback and University of Wyoming alumnus, Josh Allen, is a Cowboy State hero. Although he won't be at tonight's game at War Memorial Stadium, his father, Joel Allen, will be there and opening the evening by singing the National Anthem.

Cowboy State Daily reported the news yesterday (Thursday, September 15th, 2022), that the NFL superstar's father would be blessing the fans with his singing prowess in Laramie as the Pokes battle it out against the Air Force Academy.

This won't be the first time Joel Allen has shown his skill as a singer. Last October, the Wanna B's YouTube channel posted a short, 1-minute snippet of the elder Allen singing the 1983 hit Billy Joel song, "And So It Goes". Check out the video below.

The announcement was made yesterday via the official Wyoming Athletics Facebook page yesterday evening. The home game is set to begin tonight at 6:00 pm.

