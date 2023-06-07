LOOK: Former Wyoming QB Josh Allen Lands on Cover of Madden 24

LARAMIE -- "A childhood dream come true."

Those are the words of former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen after being selected as the latest EA Sports cover athlete for 'Madden NFL 24.'

Allen is now officially the face -- virtually, anyway -- of the NFL.

The sixth-year pro is the first Buffalo Bills player to land on the front of the popular video game and the 10th signal caller to earn cover status, joining Daunte Culpepper, Michael Vick, Donovan McNabb, Vince Young, Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

The game, which will be released sometime this summer, features Allen celebrating in the crowd with Buffalo fans, also known as the Bills Mafia.

Allen threw for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns last season while leading the Bills to the second round of the AFC Playoffs. Already in his young career, the Firebaugh, Calif., product has amassed 18,397 yards through the air to go along with 138 touchdown tosses.

Before he was throwing darts across Highmark Stadium and bulldozing oncoming linebackers, Allen was doing the exact same thing in Laramie. During his two seasons as a starter at Wyoming, the 6-foot-5, 237-pound gunslinger was torching secondaries to the tune of 5,066 yards. He also added 44 touchdown passes, including 28 during a 2016 season in which he led the Cowboys to the Mountain West Championship game.

Allen also rushed for 773 yards and 13 scores in college. He's already eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark on the ground during his brief stint in the NFL.