Josh Allen’s NFL MVP Acceptance Speech Is Just Another Reason Why Wyoming Loves Him [WATCH]

There are a plethora of Wyoming football fans that are still upset that the Buffalo Bills won't be battling it out this Sunday for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. That being said, we will always love and support Josh Allen.

The 28-year-old quarterback won the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player award and his acceptance speech just makes us love him even more.

Although Allen didn't mention his college days with the Cowboys (or Wyoming at all), he is forgiven. The first thing he said in his speech was that he had a lot of people to thank and he would probably forget a few.

It was nice touch that he thanked God first (in my humble opinion), but he also thanked the his parents, his finance, the entire Buffalo Bills staff and even the other MVP nominees.

Check out Josh Allen's full acceptance speech below.

While there have been so very vocal hate at his win, most Wyomingites will admit that no one deserves it more.

Congratulations, Josh Allen!

