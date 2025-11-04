Former Wyoming Cowboy Logan Wilson Traded to the Dallas Cowboys

Former University of Wyoming football player, Logan Wilson, who spent his first five professional seasons in the NFL as a linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals has been traded to Dallas.

A Cowboy Once Again, Albeit for a Different Franchise

The Casper native was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Why Did the Dallas Cowboys Trade for Wilson?

According to a radio interview earlier this morning (Tuesday, November 4th), on 105.3 The Fan, the Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, stated :

For what we need right now, he can come in immediately and help us at linebacker.

It is no secret that the Cowboys defense is one of the worst in the NFL. Shockingly, according to recent rankings from FOX Sports, only the Bengals are rated lower.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Logan Wilson's Journey From Casper to the NFL

Wilson, who is now 29-years old, is a Casper native. He graduated from Natrona County High School and went on to play at the University of Wyoming, before being drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft (65 overall pick).

Wilson actually requested a trade, back on October 23rd, 2025, due to Cincinnati's coaches' decision to give him a reduced role and less snaps, opting to focus more on rookies, Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. as their primary linebackers.

Most Depressed NFL Fan Bases for 2025 The folks over at SportsBetting.ag look at every NFL fan bases hashtag to follow which ones used phrases like "I'm depressed," "I'm in a bad mood," "Ruined my day," "Ruined my week," "pisses me off," "makes me angry," #depressed, #depressing. Here is how each team ranked from least to most depressed Gallery Credit: Stryker