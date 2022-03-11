Josh Brolin Stars in Wyoming Supernatural Thriller “Outer Range”

If you enjoy a good thriller and would like to binge a new one set in Wyoming, you need to know about Josh Brolin's new series "Outer Range" which will be available in April.

The synopsis that was shared with the new trailer points to "Outer Range" being a wild Wyoming ride and Josh Brolin bringing his A-game. Here's a little bit of how Prime Video described it:

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. A thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture.

Even in the trailer, you can sense the tension and mystique.

Could it be that "Outer Range" will be the series that will help us cope with not having any more episodes of "Longmire"? Probably not, but it still looks like a must-watch when Yellowstone isn't on.

Other than "Outer Range", looks like you can see Josh Brolin soon in Dune Part Two according to IMDb.

"Outer Range" will be available in April through Amazon Prime.

