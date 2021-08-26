What Dramatic or Fun Songs Give Wyomingites The Chills?

We all have songs that when we hear them we automatically get chills especially if they were in our favorite TV Show or Movie!

Can you imagine going through life with no music? Think about watching your favorite movie and the heart pounding, emotion inducing, tear jerking song wasn't there. It would make life, TV and movies so boring! I thought it would be fun to see what song gave Wyomingites the chills. The answers were not disappointing and I've picked some of the top answers to highlight below!

Personally, when I hear the Jon Bon Jovi song "Blaze Of Glory" from the movie 'Young Guns II' I get chills, excited, pumped up and flashback to the first time I saw the movie in the summer of 1990. The movie with Emilio Esteves, Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips and William Petersen is one of my all time favorite movies. (I still can't watch episodes of CSI: Las Vegas without getting mad at William Petersen who played Pat Garrett...he betrayed Billy the Kid!)

A popular chill inducing song for many in Wyoming was the theme song to Jurassic Park. The original movie was released in 1993 and has left an everlasting impression on so many! Get ready for chills!!!

Another top answer was from the movie 'Ghost' with Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore. The 1990 blockbuster used The Righteous Brothers version of 'Unchained Melodies' to bring tears to the eye's of film's fans. To this day, when many hear it they get the same chills and feels they had the first time they watched it.

The 1994 record breaking movie "The Lion King" and it's music shaped an entire generation. There aren't many that don't have the hairs on the back of their neck stand up the minute you hear the opening seconds of 'Circle of Life', the song Elton John used to bring the movie to life and chills to so many.

Even though BIG movie songs have made an impact on Wyomingites, the small screen has also made a lasting impressions. In the 80's and early 90's some of the greatest theme songs were part of some of the biggest tv shows! Like for instance the theme song to the legendary sitcom 'Cheers'. Multiple Wyomingite's said the song still brings a smile to their face and chill bumps to their arms. Really though, Wouldn't it be nice to get away and go where everybody knows your name?

Some of the greatest TV shows of all time have lasted a for a long time...that holds true for Grey's Anatomy. Many of the characters have changed, but the fanbase is still there holding on to every episode. The 18th season will begin in September and for many Wyoming fans of the show, there is a song that stands out and sets the chill bumps in motion....

Even though there have only been a 3 seasons and a 4th on the way this fall, fans of the TV phenomena 'Yellowstone' have been struck in the feels by some of the original music. Kevin Costner leads a cast of gifted actors in the star studded show, but music may play one of the biggest roles. Artists like Kevin Costner & Modern West, Chris Stapleton, Whiskey Myers, Sturgill Simpson, Blackberry Smoke, Kacey Musgraves, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Midland and Lainey Wilson are just a few that have songs highlighted in the show. Ryan Bingham also plays the singing cowboy "Walker" and has many songs featured. I don't know about you, but as soon as the opening note of the theme music hits, I'm already wondering who is making a trip to the "train station"!

