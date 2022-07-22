Beartrap’ll Be Rocking When ‘Hold The Line’ Hits Casper Mountain

Beartrap Summer Festival is coming and if you grew up rocking in the 80's, you'll be stoked to see the rad band; 'Hold The Line: A Tribute to TOTO' (HTL) on Casper Mountain Saturday August 6th. HTL will rock the stage beginning at 2:30pm.

Hold The Line is a tribute band 'super group' from Denver, with musicians and singers from multiple tribute bands honoring the likes of Journey, Steely Dan, Beatles and The Police to name a few. The band formed toward the end of 2020 to bring the sounds of TOTO to life.

The members that make up HTL are

Lead Vocalist: Shane Russell - Has had quite the career performing all over the US and on the oceans as a performer on cruise ships

Keyboard/Vocals: Bill Thode - Classically trained musician, lawyer and founder of HTL.

Drums: Jason Frantz - A road dog that's played drums on tours and in studios all over the world

Bass/Vocals: David Blakely - Lifelong musician that's travelled all over the world playing thanks to a meeting with Little Richard.

Guitar: Joe Reyes - Has played a wide variety of musical styles and been involved with guitar since he was a 15 year old in Los Angeles.

During their set at Beartrap Summer Festival you'll hear TOTO tunes like: Africa, Rosanna, I Won't Hold You Back and the inspiration for the bands name....Hold The Line.

If you love 80's rock, you're going to love 'Hold The Line: A Tribute To TOTO' up on Casper Mountain August 6th. Get your tickets now at Bear Trap Summer Festival.com

Here's a sample of what you're going to get from Hold The Line: A Tribute to TOTO.

Here's What You Need To Bring To Beartrap Summer Festival Beartrap Summer Festival is a weekend full of live music and family-friendly activities. It's located high on Casper Mountain in Beartrap Meadow. This is a stunning unique location, but it is a bit out of the way so we recommend making sure you have a few things with you for maximum Beartrap enjoyment.

The Dogs of Beartrap Summer Festival 2021 We love our pups. Long ears, short ears, floppy ears, pointy ears, they are all family here in the meadow.