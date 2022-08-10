PHOTOS: The Unsung Heroes of Beartrap Summer Festival 2022

And so.

After a weekend full of music, madness, and a little bit of magic, Beartrap Summer Festival is officially in the books. It was an incredible weekend for all involved; from the musicians, to the crowd, the vendors, and more.

But the festival couldn't have happened without so many different people and businesses coming together.

Of course, Beartrap Summer Festival had its major sponsors, including:

Platte Hemp Company

The McMurry Foundation

Hilltop Bank

Moser Energy Systems

Vista Toyota

Ahern Rentals

Gruner Brothers Brewing

Backwards Distilling Company

Big Horn Tire

Sonny's RVs

The Wyoming Contractors Association

North Platte Physical Therapy

Wyo Central Federal Credit Union

Oil City Axe Company

All Creatures Veterinary Hospital

The City of Mills

Carpet One

Honda of Casper

Jump Craze

The Ramkota Hotel

Indian Ice

Townsquare Media

And More

The weekend couldn't have happened without each and every one of those major sponsors. They made the weekend possible.

The same goes for all of the vendors and food trucks that kept the crowd fed, fashionable, and festive.

Of course, the Beartrap Summer Festival wouldn't have happened without all of the incredible bands and artists that graced the McMurry Foundation Stage.

But it also wouldn't have happened if it weren't for the dozens of people behind the scenes who went above and beyond to make sure that this was a weekend to remember.

Officers from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office were on hand to ensure the safety of each and every attendee. As were representatives from the Casper Mountain Fire Department, the Natrona County Community Emergency Response Team, and Natrona County Search and Rescue.

Secure Gunz Security were available all weekend as well but, luckily, nobody got too out of hand. Still, it was nice to know that so many different agencies were up on the mountain, just in case something did happen.

In addition to law enforcement personnel, there were also the people who made sure Beartrap stayed clean throughout the weekend.

There was also the driver of the Assist Bus, who provided rides to those who needed them.

Moser Energy Systems provided all of the power that was needed to make sure that music continually filled the meadow.

Finally, you may have noticed multiple people in orange 'Staff' shirts running around the meadow. These people were taking photos, writing articles, selling merchandise, selling tickets, picking up garbage, acting as gophers for the musical artists, and so much more. This event simply would not have happened, were it not for these men, women and, in some cases, children.

These are the unsung heroes of the Beartrap Summer Festival. They went above and beyond to make sure that attendees were safe and that they absolutely had the best weekend of the summer.

To these unsung heroes, on behalf of all of the attendees, we thank you.