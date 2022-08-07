PHOTOS: Jo Dee Messina Wraps Up Beartrap 2022

The sun is blazing down on the meadow while the crowd dances and sings along to Jo Dee Messina. She closes out Beartrap Summer Festival 2022, and It was a great time for all. From 'My Give a Dam Is Busted' to 'Heads Carolina Tales California' she brought her game to the meadow. It's that 90s country we all know and love plus a few extras. They played Toto's 'Africa.' Then she wraps the show up with Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin'.

This year's Beartrap was a success thanks to all of you and our great sponsors. We'd like to thank Platte Hemp Company, Hilltop National Bank, Vista Toyota, and all of the vendors up on the mountain.

