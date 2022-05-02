2022 Beartrap Summer Festival Lineup Announced

The Beartrap Summer Festival, presented by Platte Hemp Company, marks 25+ years of music on Casper Mountain this summer with everything that’s kept crowds growing for a quarter-century: sunshine, mountain air, vendors, food and drink … and a great roster of musicians for this milestone celebration, August 6 and 7 in Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain.

This year brings a wide-ranging line-up of national and regional musicians to the Hilltop Bank Mountaintop Stage, from traditional roots styles to genre-bending acts that aren’t afraid to mix bluegrass with grunge. And we top it off with headliners, Asia - featuring John Payne on Saturday and Joe Dee Messina on Sunday.

Asia

Multiplatinum English supergroup, Asia, has been rocking the world since the early 80s. The lead single, "Heat of the Moment", from their debut album remains their top-charting and best-known song, reaching the top 40 in over a dozen markets and peaking in the U.S. at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. The band underwent multiple line-up changes before the original four members reunited in 2006. The group went on hiatus again, re-emerging in 2019 with Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal on vocals and Coulson on guitar.

JoDee-Messina-Photo

Country Music star Jo Dee Messina is a seasoned veteran in the music industry, always evolving and reintroducing herself and her sound as she gains new experiences in life. Jumpstarting her career, Jo Dee’s breakout song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” made her a household name. Following the success of her debut, Jo Dee posted nine No. 1 hits, sixteen Top 40 songs, sold over five million albums worldwide. Aside from her studio successes, Jo Dee has also created a reputation for herself as one of the most passionate, high-energy performers in the business. Sharing her newly penned, emotionally-driven songs, along with her hits and personal testimony, Jo Dee has been traveling the country for many years, receiving rave reviews for her authenticity, commitment, and openness on stage.

Beartrap is a weekend-long party with special guests Wendy Woo, Hold the Line, Pamilco Sound, Eric Golden, The Sugar Britches, Triple Nickel, and the Lander Volunteer Fire Fighter Pipe Band, and more. Plus, a meadow full of vendors, open-air food court with something for every taste, beer garden, VIP Bear Club, kids’ area with activities and projects, and camping spaces available adjacent to the meadow. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6th – buy online at beartrapsummerfestival.com.

The 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival, presented by Platte Hemp Company, is produced by Townsquare Media, in conjunction with Natrona County Roads, Bridges & Parks – and made possible by the McMurry Foundation, paying it forward.

2021 Beartrap Summer Festival -Day 1 After having to cancel the 2020 Beartrap Summer Festival due to Covid, it is clear that folks are ready to have fun in the meadow.