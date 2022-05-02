BEAT THE BOX OFFICE: Win 2 VIP Passes for 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival

The Beartrap Summer Festival, presented by Platte Hemp Company, marks 25+ years of music on Casper Mountain this summer with everything that’s kept crowds growing for a quarter-century: sunshine, mountain air, vendors, food and drink … and a great roster of musicians for this milestone celebration, August 6 and 7 in Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain.

This year brings a wide-ranging line-up of national and regional musicians to the Hilltop Bank Mountaintop Stage, from traditional roots styles to genre-bending acts that aren’t afraid to mix bluegrass with grunge. And we top it off with headliners, Asia - featuring John Payne on Saturday and Joe Dee Messina on Sunday.

