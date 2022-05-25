2022 Beartrap Summer Festival Full Lineup Announced

The Beartrap Summer Festival, presented by Platte Hemp Company, marks 25+ years of music on Casper Mountain this summer with everything that’s kept crowds growing for a quarter-century: sunshine, mountain air, vendors, food and drink … and a great roster of musicians for this milestone celebration, August 6 and 7 in Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain.

This year brings a wide-ranging line-up of national and regional musicians to the Hilltop Bank Mountaintop Stage, from traditional roots styles to genre-bending acts that aren’t afraid to mix bluegrass with grunge. And we top it off with headliners, Asia - featuring John Payne on Saturday and Joe Dee Messina on Sunday.

2022 landmarks 30 years since the release of the ASIA album AQUA on which John Payne was ASIA's lead vocalist. The following 15 years featured 7 more stunning ASIA studio albums, ARIA, ARENA, ANTHOLOGY, AURA, ARCHIVA 1&2 and SILENT NATION. This year also celebrates 40 years since the 1982 release of the first ASIA album (Downes, Howe, Wetton, Palmer) that features the hits, Heat of the Moment and Only Time Will Tell. This tour will showcase the music of both ASIA's 1982 release and ASIA's 1992 release AQUA.

Country Music star Jo Dee Messina is a seasoned veteran in the music industry, always evolving and reintroducing herself and her sound as she gains new experiences in life. Jumpstarting her career, Jo Dee’s breakout song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” made her a household name. Following the success of her debut, Jo Dee posted nine No. 1 hits, sixteen Top 40 songs, sold over five million albums worldwide. Aside from her studio successes, Jo Dee has also created a reputation for herself as one of the most passionate, high-energy performers in the business. Sharing her newly penned, emotionally-driven songs, along with her hits and personal testimony, Jo Dee has been traveling the country for many years, receiving rave reviews for her authenticity, commitment, and openness on stage.

Beartrap is a weekend-long party with a meadow full of vendors, open-air food court with something for every taste, beer garden, VIP Bear Club, kids’ area with activities and projects, and camping spaces available adjacent to the meadow. Tickets are on sale now - buy online at beartrapsummerfestival.com.

Meet the rest of the lineup here:

Wendy Woo Band:

Produced under her own record label, this Indie Singer/Songwriter from Boulder, Colorado will grab you with a great Folk-Rock feel, and totally original sound! She plays both electric and acoustic guitar, and makes great easy to listen to music. If you like Rock, Jazz, Pop, Folk, or Blues, you’ll love Wendy Woo.

Hold the Line: A Tribute to ToTo:

Relive your favorite 70’s & 80’s rock classics! This Denver, Toto tribute band may still be relatively new (forming in 2020), but they do the legends justice. Hold the Line, is filled with traveled experienced musicians and are sure to put on a great show.

The Pamlico Sound:

Time to FUNK it up! The Pamlico Sound is a high energy, all-original, Funk’n Soul band! Featuring horns, keys, drums, and so much more this band will get your feet movin’ and your body groovin’! This big-band packs a big punch, prep your dancing shoes it’s time to get down.

Eric Golden Band:

2021 Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame Entertainer of the Year, is here for you! Bringing country back to its roots the Eric Golden Band delivers real country now, with a sound reminiscent of its forefathers. If you’ve ever said to yourself “I miss the golden days of country” be sure you don’t miss this show!

Sugar Britches:

These good ol’ boys have perfected the craft of mixing high-brow honky-tonk with electric guitar, and clever lyrics. These men will have you laughing, crying, drinking, and singing all night long. After releasing their first album, Don’t Make her a Mixtape Yet You Idiot in 2019, they’ve been playing everywhere non-stop. Whether you’re a cowboy or not, these (sometimes regrettably) relatable stories are sure to entertain.

The Lander Volunteer Fire Fighter Pipe Band:

Let’s show these homegrown fire fighters some love! For any of you who have been to beartrap in the past will recognize these folks by their kilts and bagpipes. It’s an experience to witness a chorus of bag-pipes sing to you.

The 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival, presented by Platte Hemp Company, is produced by Townsquare Media, in conjunction with Natrona County Roads, Bridges & Parks – and made possible by the McMurry Foundation, paying it forward.

