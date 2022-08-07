PHOTOS: The Most Adorable Dogs Can Be Found at Beartrap

One of my favorite things about the Beartrap Summer Festival is the dogs. I love the music and the food, but I think this festival is for dogs. The thing is I'm not alone. As I talk to people and take photos, they say the same thing: everyone lives the dogs of Beartrap Summer Festival.

This year we even have a few vendors specifically for the pups. Sit Mean Sit returns this year. You can get info on training or get some treats. Plus, we have a bakery just for our four-legged friends. The Unleashed Dog Bakery has its unique variety of treats. They look so good, I might have to try some.

We have all kinds of dogs at Beartrap. Mutts, beagles, golden retrievers, bulldogs, poodles, and german shepherds all stroll the meadow. It is a glorious dog day of summer. Wait, and there is one cat, too. Yep, let's introduce the kitten of the Beartrap Summer Festival.