July 10 Is Wyoming’s Birthday As A U.S. State

Wyoming celebrates another year of statehood today (July 10).

According to the website wyohistory.org, Wyoming's territorial delegate to congress, Joseph M. Carey, had proposed a statehood bill for Wyoming in March of that year.

There had been previous such proposals which had gone nowhere in Congress, but this time Carey's proposal gained some traction According to the website, there was some opposition to Wyoming statehood from Democrats who suspected that Wyoming would tend to vote Republican.

Others in congress disliked the fact that women had been given the right to vote in Wyoming, which was the first in the nation to ratify women's suffrage. Finally, there were questions about whether Wyoming had reached the traditional population threshold for statehood of at least 60,000 people.

Despite those concerns, the Wyoming Statehood narrowly passed the U.S. House by a 139-127 margin. The bill has an easier time in the U.S. Senate, where it was approved by a 29-18 margin. President Benjamin Harrison signed the Wyoming Statehood Act into law on July 10, 1890. Wyoming became the nation's 44th state.