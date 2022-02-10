Life finds a way ... to make bigger and bigger sequels.

The answer to the question “How do you top Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom?” appears to be “You make the ultimate Jurassic Park sequel,” where there are dinosaurs everywhere instead of just one one little island, and you unite the casts of both halves of the long-running and hugely popular franchise. In addition to Chris Pratt and Bruce Dallas Howard from the prior Jurassic World movies, Jurassic World: Dominion also features the trio of stars from the original Jurassic Park, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, reunited in one of these Jurassic films for the first time since 1993. (Neill, Dern, and Goldblum appeared in various Jurassic Park sequels, but never all together in a single movie.)

The Dominion trailer is here and it pretty much gives fans exactly what they want: Team-ups and crossovers between the two casts, both casts appearing together on some kind of world-saving adventure, and tons and tons of wild dinosaur action. Watch it below:

Well that motion picture certainly looks like it will make a lot of money. Here are some more new images from the film:

Jurassic World: Dominion Images The third Jurassic World film unites the original and new casts for the epic conclusion to the franchise. The film opens in theaters on June 10.

And here’s Dominion’s official synopsis:

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to open in theaters on June 10.

12 Actors Who Started As Extras In Movies And Television These famous actors all began their on-screen careers with uncredited roles in movies and TV.