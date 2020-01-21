For years, Guillermo del Toro’s name has been linked to Justice League Dark, a series about a team of supernaturally-included DC Comics characters including John Constantine, Deadman, and Zatanna. Updates would come every year or so but ... the movie never came together. But now Deadline reports that a new creative team is looking to adapt Justice League Dark — for both movies and television: J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, which recently signed a deal with Warner Media.

Reportedly, the deal...

...is all very nascent and at this point in time there aren’t any specific projects or characters that are being specifically developed out of the franchise. I understand that Bad Robot’s Head of Motion Pictures Hannah Minghella and Head of Television Ben Stephenson will soon be taking meetings with talent reps and their writing clients on which characters will get their own projects.

Deadline claims ”it’s not specific yet if Bad Robot boss J.J. Abrams will be directing any of these projects.”

Depending on how broadly defined Justice League Dark is, this could give Bad Robot control of quite a few DC Comics characters; not only the ones mentioned above but also potentially Swamp Thing, Phantom Stranger, the Spectre, Shade, and many more characters who you have never heard of unless you are a big-time comics geek. A 2017 Justice League Dark animated movie from 2017 featured Batman, Etrigan, Swamp Thing, Zatanna, Deadman, Black Orchid, and Constantine. (I wouldn’t count on Batman showing up in Bad Robot’s JLD, he’s got his own stuff going on.)

There are a lot of interesting characters here, and some (like, say, Shade) make more sense on TV than movies, so it’s smart to tailor the project to the medium that it fits best. I still would have liked to see what del Toro would have done with this world...