Taika Waititi Shares First ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Concept Art

If you’re a Marvel fan, you should try to keep up with who’s doing live-tweets and viewing parties right now. Because you never know who’s going to show up, or what new info might get spilled. This week, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi hosted a viewing part for his movie on Instagram — and over the course of the film, he shared a few details and even some concept art from its sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder.

As you’d expect, a lot of information is still very secret, and some of Waititi’s answers to questions were cagey. He wouldn’t say, for example, who Christian Bale is playing in the film. Still, he did shoot down one pesky internet rumor pretty definitively — according to him, you won’t see the Silver Surfer in Love and Thunder. (Too bad.)

As for the concept art, here’s what was shown on his Instagram. First, here’s a series of pieces for Miek, one of the most beloved characters Waititi introduced in Thor: Ragnarok. Based on these images, a lot has happened to Miek since we last saw him...

And here’s some concept art for New Asgard, which was introduced as the home for the surviving Asgardians in Avengers: Endgame:

If all goes according to plan — and nothing does these days, so let’s keep our fingers crossed — Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to open in theaters on February 18, 2022.