The Next Star Wars Film Will Be Directed by Taika Waititi

The next Star Wars movie will be the previously announced one directed by Taika Waititi, and that news couldn’t be coming at a better time. The Star Wars franchise has been in a strange state of flux lately. The trilogy that was due from Rian Johnson has been put on the back burner for now, thanks to a variety of factors. For a while, the franchise felt like it was perhaps oversaturated with releases after a pretty long hiatus.

It seems like going forward, Disney is looking to remedy that. Instead of just putting out another trilogy pretty much immediately, they're looking at doing a few one-offs and continuing their Disney+ television series. While we're not sure exactly about the plot details just yet, the fact that Taika Waititi is attached to direct is enough on its own.

Taika Waititi is such a strange case. The fact that he went from being an indie underdog in the industry to a complete force of nature alone is impressive. Fans of the work of Jemaine Clement got into him early thanks to What We Do In The Shadows, but it wasn’t long before everyone knew who he was.

Thor: Ragnarok is still one of the most well-received entries in the MCU, and Taika Waititi as a director had a lot to do with that. He strayed from the formula the films were stuck in and made something that was greater than the sum of its parts. Then, Jojo Rabbit came out, which really cemented Waititi as a great director. At that point, he was someone to watch going forward if he wasn't already on your radar. His next film, Thor: Love and Thunder, opens in theaters in July.