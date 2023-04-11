Brett Goldstein Says He Doesn’t Know Hercules’ Marvel Future

On the scale of Marvel Cinematic Universe surprises, Thor: Love and Thunder ending with the debut of Hercules — and Hercules being played by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein (and Brett Goldstein playing Hercules in a fairly comic-accurate costume that included no shirt, a big green harness, and a goofy yellow visor) — has to rank very highly.

That was last summer. Since then, we’ve gotten absolutely no indication when or where or even if Hercules might show up again. The next Thor movie would feel like a pretty safe bet ... if Marvel was making another Thor movie. At this point, they’re not. (At least they haven’t announced one, meaning if another Thor happens it would be at least three years away.)

So where is Hercules? Marvel teased us with a great actor in a great role and now ... we’re just waiting for any clue where he might show up again. If Goldstein himself is to be believed, even he isn’t sure when he might put on that revealing Hercules outfit again. In a new profile in Variety, Goldstein “claims he has no clue what’s happening [with Marvel],” including the possibility of Herc getting his own solo film.

Phase 4 of the MCU had a bunch of very surprising cameos like Goldstein’s that are taking a very long time to play out. Charlize Theron debuted in the credits to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Eternals featured the debut of Harry Styles as Eros and Patton Oswalt as Pip the Troll. But then Eternals was a big disappointment and it’s started to feel like those characters may just not show up anywhere for years. (Maybe we’ll see them again in Avengers: Secret Wars? But that film doesn’t come out until May of 2026.)

