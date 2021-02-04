Zack Snyder has shared a new image of Knightmare Batman from his upcoming director’s cut of Justice League. Fans have been rallying for Snyder to get a second chance at the 2017 film after he was replaced by Joss Whedon halfway through production. Now, we’re just over a month away from the arrival of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max.

In advance of the film’s release — which will be available in four parts — Snyder uploaded a picture of the Caped Crusader to his Vero account. Vero is a social media platform similar to Instagram and Flickr, and Snyder has used it in the past to offer project updates to fans. The photo, which was posted on Wednesday, is accompanied by a brief caption for Snyder (via GamesRadar):

Zack Snyder/Vero

This image depicts Batman (Ben Affleck) in the same coat he wore in the Knightmare sequence in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Thanks to this small detail, we can surmise that Batman is in that dystopian version of the future. In the Knightmare timeline, Darkseid has taken over the world and Superman (Henry Cavill) has become corrupted after the death of Lois Lane (Amy Adams).

There is speculation that Zack Snyder’s Justice League’s additions will include a continuation of the Knightmare timeline. (It was barely referenced in Joss Whedon’s theatrical cut of the film.) With 150 minutes of never-before-seen footage, there’s a good chance we’ll be able to explore the Knightmare world more than ever before.

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.