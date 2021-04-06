Ray Fisher Details ‘Justice League’ Allegations Against Joss Whedon

In light of the recent abuse and misconduct accusations against Joss Whedon, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has opened up about his own experience working with the director on the set of Justice League. In a new profile from The Hollywood Reporter, Fisher details the strained working relationship he had with Whedon while filming, specifically when it came to the way his character was changed after original director Zack Snyder quit the film during production.

In June of 2020, Fisher shared a tweet saying that Whedon’s behavior during Justice League was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” and that he was enabled by producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Now, Fisher goes deeper into his claims, citing Whedon’s rewrites of Cyborg reduced his significance in the film.

Cyborg was to be the first Black superhero in the DCEU, something that screenwriter Chris Terrio said he and Zack Snyder took “very seriously” when collaborating on the script. “With a white writer and white director, we both thought having the perspective of an actor of color was really important,” said Terrio. “And Ray is really good with story and character, so he became a partner in creating Victor.”

But after Snyder left the project, Whedon was brought on board to revise the script and, in the wake of Batman v Superman’s mixed reception and ticket sales, brighten up its grim tone. This included slashing Cyborg’s traumatic backstory, reducing his character to a “kindhearted Quasimodo” type with a “booyah” catchphrase. When Fisher shared his concerns about Black representation with Whedon, the director wouldn’t hear any of it. According to Fisher, Whedon replied: “It feels like I'm taking notes right now, and I don't like taking notes from anybody — not even Robert Downey Jr.” Fisher was instructed by Johns to comply with Whedon’s visions, so as not to make the director mad.

Luckily, Cyborg’s original character arc was restored in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But Fisher’s comments about Whedon speak volumes, strengthening the claims made by other DC actors who had problems with the director as well.

Gallery — The Biggest Changes In the Snyder Cut of Justice League: