Warner Bros.’ Next ‘Superman’ Film Will Focus on a Black Superman

Warner Bros. and DC are dedicated to finding a Black director to helm their upcoming Superman movie. This will also be the first cinematic incarnation of Superman to be portrayed by a Black actor. We already know that Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the script and J.J. Abrams is producing, but we have yet to learn who will direct.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Abrams is not being considered as director in addition to his producing duties. A source said that the decision to put Abrams at the helm would be “tone-deaf” given the material. As Marvel continues their hunt for a Blade director, DC has already begun courting buzzy filmmakers including Regina King (One Night in Miami), Shaka King (Judah and the Black Messiah) and Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II). But there's also the possibility that a newcomer could get their big break, supported by Abrams.

One agent marked that Warner Bros. and DC's search for a director is happening “phenomenally early” in the production process. Coates’ Superman script isn't due until mid-December of this year, but THR’s report claims the film will be set outside the rest of the DC Extended Universe, home to the Justice League, Wonder Woman, Flash, and Shazam films. There were rumors that Michael B. Jordan would be suiting up as Warner Bros.’ next Superman, but the actor recently put those to rest. “I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation,” Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one.”

As these new developments keep coming, we're excited to see who will be selected to bring a new kind of Superman story to life.

