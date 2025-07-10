If you're anything like me, "professional" movie critics don't often speak to the taste of the everyday man (or woman).

With that in mind, this is my very real and down to earth review of the new James Gunn, DC Comics film, Superman.

*I'll keep it as spoiler free as possible.*

I've been waiting for James Gunn's take on the character that is often credited as being the first in the superhero genre of comic book characters.

Superman was invented in 1938 by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster. Since his introduction, the character has graced both the big and small screen. He's also the first superhero I ever remember seeing as child (props to the late, great Christopher Reeve for bringing the character to life for my generation).

As Gunn is now in charge of the new DCU, I was almost positive he would take the beloved hero in the right direction.

I was right.

This new film is what makes comic book movies so fun to watch on the big screen. There's awesome action sequences, a great storyline, introductions of iconic characters (some that have never be portrayed in live action before (like Green Lantern, Guy Gardner), and emotion that really makes you love (or in some cases, despise), these legendary heroes, villains and even supporting characters.

Whether you're a hardcore comic book fan, a movie lover, or just a Man of Steel enthusiast, you will still greatly enjoy this film.

While there have been a handful of Superman movies over the last twenty-five years, this one stands out, because not only is the complete ensemble cast outstanding, but storyline is equally as good (something that was severely lacking in the Zack Snyder DCEU days, at least in my opinion).

It is also very fast paced. Considering I enjoyed every minute of the film, I can't wait to see it again, because I'm sure I missed some of the plethora of Easter eggs sprinkled throughout.

By the way, if you're one of those folks that think comic films have become too preachy, too political, or overly liberal... that is not what this is. Superman is just a fun, family-friendly, good ole American superhero flick.

If you've been hiding under a rock for the last six months and haven't seen the trailer for this new iteration of the iconic character, check it below.

Here's a friendly reminder for you too: make sure you stay through the all the credits as there isn't just one, but two post credit scenes.

