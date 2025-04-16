Casper Comic Book Store Hosting ‘Superman Day 2025′ Event This Friday

Spellbound Apothecary and Entertainment inside the Eastridge Mall is celebrating one of the most well known and beloved superheroes in all of comic book fandom, Superman, this Friday.

Originally published on April 18th, 1938, Superman is often considered the first superhero (although that has been debated over the years). What can not be argued is the impact "The Man of Steel" has had on the comic book genre, as well as on media and entertainment as a whole. He has been immortalized in a myriad of radio shows, comic strips, comic books, television series and full length feature films.

*Little known fact, the original Superman was actually more of a villain. He was a bald, homeless man given powers against his will.*

The titular character has a couple of holidays. Kal-El,(which is his Kryptonian birthname), or his alternate ego, Clark Kent, are often celebrated on June 12th annually, which is also known as "Man of Steel Day" and officially recognized by DC Comics, but a multitude of comic book fans also celebrate "Superman Day" on April 18th, as that is the date of his initial publication.

Spellbound Apothecary and Entertainment is hosting the event in his honor on Superman's birthday (as it should be, in my humble opinion).

The Superman Day 2025 Facebook event page states:

Come down to Spellbound and celebrate Superman day with free comics, reprints, foils and more. All other Superman (except Superman day titles) comics will be 10% off until 3PM.

This is your chance to celebrate the nearly 90 years of Superman mythology this Friday afternoon.

