If you've recently been in the mall looking to purchase your favorite stories from the likes of Spider-Man, Batman and Wonder Woman, you may have noticed that Spellbound Apothecary and Entertainment is not in the same location.

While still located inside the Eastridge Mall, as of Friday, July 26th, 2024, they are now a little closer to the food court.

The official Spellbound Apothecary and Entertainment Facebook made the announcement with a pic and a caption that read:

Spellbound is now at its new home, so come visit us. Pardon the mess while we set up, but we are now located about 8 doors down from where we were at space 1176 across from Hot Topic. Pop in and see the new digs! More product inbound and a better shopping experience!

Spellbound Apothecary and Entertainment originally opened across from Best Buy last year on Sunday, October 1st, 2023.

The new location, while still inside the mall is a much larger storefront and they plan to use this space for events.

Their Facebook page stated of the new space:

With our move to the new location we are putting together the area for in store tarot readings. We are aiming to start readings next Thursday, August 8th. We will have the sign up that day, unless we announce otherwise on both Facebook and Instagram. Follow us for more updates!

