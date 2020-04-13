WATCH: Your Favorite Super Heroes Team Up Against The Coronavirus

With all the mega superhero, blockbuster films out now, it was just a matter of time before someone figured out how to make them all battle the pandemic.

Big props to YouTube channel, Mightyracoon!, for assembling some of the greatest fictional heroes of all time. They added favorites from both the Marvel and DC Comics universes (Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Deadpool, Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Flash and Wonder Woman), but they also added the likes of John Wick, The Terminator, Goku (Dragonball Z), (Leonardo (TMNT), Sonic the Hedgehog, Rick and Morty and even Shaggy from Scooby Doo.

There's just the right amount of comedy to go along with the fight sequences. Some of the language is a little NSFW, but sometimes life is like that when you're battling COVID-19.

The video is definitely worth the watch in it's entirety!

