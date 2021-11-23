Keanu Reeves Says He Would Love To Play Constantine Again

Keanu Reeves is making his big on-screen return as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections this December, but there’s another role of his he'd love reprise in the future — DC anti-hero John Constantine. Reeves first played the cynical occult detective in Francis Lawrence’s 2005 film Constantine, which is based on DC Comics’ Hellblazer comic book.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Reeves noted that he would be very interested in portraying Constantine in the future. He also pointed out that he’s played a lot of characters named “John” over the course of his career. “I love playing Constantine. John Constantine. I’ve played a lot of Johns. How many Johns have I played? I don’t even know. I think it’s over ten. But anyway, I’d love to have the chance to play Constantine again,” said Reeves.

Reeves is returning as a different John next year, playing the title role in John Wick 4. Besides DC, Reeves has also been trying to dip his toe in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Esquire, Reeves thinks it would be an “honor” to play a part in the MCU, and he’s reportedly met with Marvel head Kevin Feige multiple times.

Besides Reeves, Constantine stars Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Peter Stormare, and Djimon Hounsou. The film was met with mixed reviews from critics, but fared well at the box office. In November 2020, Stormare stated on Instagram that a sequel was “in the works,” but Warner Bros. has yet to confirm the news. We’ll have to wait and see.