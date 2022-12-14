Norman Reedus Joins Cast Of ‘John Wick’ Spin-Off ‘Ballerina’

Norman Reedus is the most recent addition to the cast of the much-anticipated Ballerina. The film is a spin-off of John Wick, which has become quite a well-loved franchise at this point. The movie stars Ana de Armas as Rooney, an incredibly well-trained ballerina assassin. Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane are also set to return in their roles from the other Wick films.

Of course, we all know and love Norman Reedus at this point. He’s no stranger to action movies, starring in projects like The Boondock Saints, The Walking Dead, and even Hideo Kojima’s experimental video game, Death Stranding. As of now, there’s no specific news as to who exactly he’ll play in Ballerina. Either way though, it’s extremely exciting to hear, because he seems like a perfect fit for the series.

A producer on the film by the name of Erica Lee shared a statement about Reedus’ casting. She said: “We’re huge fans of Norman, and we’re confident that the fans will be just as excited as we are that he’s joining the Wick universe. He’ll make an incredible addition to Ballerina.”

The cast also includes Lance Reddick, also reprising his John Wick role as Charon, and Angelica Huston as “The Director,” a mysterious figure in the Wick assassin underworld who was first introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. The film will be directed by Len Wiseman, the filmmaker behind the Underworld franchise and the 2012 Total Recall remake. (Since then, Wiseman has mostly worked in television on series like Sleepy Hollow, Lucifer, and The Gifted.)

There's no specific release date just yet, but the film started production in November of 2022.

