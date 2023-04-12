John Wick Comes to TV With ‘The Continental’ Trailer

John Wick’s story may be over for now — or then again, maybe it’s just taking an extended pause — but the universe around him is definitely not going away. By next summer, we’ll get the first John Wick spinoff film, Ballerina. And this fall we’ll get the first John Wick TV series, which is a prequel set decades prior to the events of the movies in their famous hotel, The Continental.

The series, officially titled The Continental: From the World of John Wick, is coming to the Peacock streaming service. Rather than an ongoing show, it’s a three-part miniseries, from creators Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons.

Don’t expect to see Keanu Reeves himself; again the show is set in the 1970s rather than the present day. That also rules out an appearance by Ian McShane as the current Continental manager, Winston. Instead the cast of this how introduces new characters played by Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, and Peter Greene.

The first trailer for the show was just released, and it’s light on plot and heavy on action. Sort of like a John Wick movie! Check it out below:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

The Continental will premiere on Peacock in September 2023.