Buckle Up, Wyoming: 5 Reasons Why ‘Twisted Metal’ Should Be Your Next Binge

There are a lot of movies and television series out now that are based on video games, but there is one that should be at the top of your list and that show is "Twisted Metal", which is currently streaming on Peacock.

What is "Twisted Metal"?

If you're not familiar with the franchise, the television series is based on the PlayStation vehicular combat video game series of the same name, which debuted the first installment back in 1995.

Personally, I have been a fan of the video games since day one. Twisted Metal was one of the first games I ever owned on the original PlayStation console (aka the PS1).

That being said, even if you've never heard of the video games, I've got some pretty awesome reasons while you'll love this show.

Why should I binge watch "Twisted Metal"?

Here are five awesome reason why you should start watching it now:

The cast is awesome! From star and show producer, Anthony Mackie (Falcon and the new Captain America in the MCU), who shines like never before, to the supporting cast which includes Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), funnyman Will Arnett, veteran actor Thomas Haden Church, Anthony Carrigan and professional wrestler Samoa Joe. The show is rated mature, so if you enjoy more adult series (a la "Game of Thrones"), you'll get a kick out of this. The series was developed by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the duo that brought us the Deadpool Trilogy. Nuff said! As far as action series goes, it has everything. It's a comedy, but throw in some "Fast & Furious" with "Death Race", mix in a little "Mad Max", and all the raunchy-ness of "Peacemaker" and this is what you get. All the fun, violence and carnage aside, you're sure to get attached to characters, sometimes not even the ones you'd originally expect.

By now, I would hope you've seen at least some of season one. Below is the trailer for season two, which takes everything up about ten notches.

Both seasons are now completely available on Peacock. I'll be honest, I originally only subscribed to Peacock for this show, but considering it is by far one of the least expensive streaming services, I have kept it. I am glad I did. They do have some other top-tier content, but I'll say it again, Twisted Metal alone is worth the price of the monthly cost, in my opinion.

