Kanye West Spotted Wearing Adidas Sneakers With Nike Socks and People Are Confused

Kanye West never ceases to amaze people with his unique style. However, his latest fashion choices have outraged some people on social media.

On Wednesday (July 7), ’Ye attended the Balenciaga 50th Couture Collection show for Paris Fashion Week. While his all-black Harley Davidson face covering is a little strange, people were more alarmed by Kanye rocking his Adidas brand Yeezy Foam Runners with Nike socks.

For those who don’t know, it’s a cardinal sin to mix popular sneaker brands together, particularly mixing Adidas with Nike and vice versa. When photos surfaced on Twitter of Kanye’s fashion faux pas, people started roasting the platinum-selling producer on their timelines.

"With Nike Socks?!?! Lmao," tweeted one outraged fan who is probably wondering why Kanye didn't choose to wear Adidas socks with his Yeezy Foam Runners.

"So this means I don’t have to roll down the top of my socks whenever I forget their Nike and I’m wearing my yeezy[?]" questioned another social media user.

However, some people didn't seemed bothered by Kanye's perceived fashion mistake and chastised hypebeasts for complaining about ’Ye's outfit.

"Kanye West made it a point to prove to y’all he doesn’t give a fuck by wearing Nike socks with Adidas, hypebeasts are hyperventilating in Supreme hoodies and SB dunks as we speak," tweeted one person.

Nevertheless, most people were not feeling Yeezy mixing athletic brands together and urged others not to follow in his footsteps.

"Kanye doing this Nike and adidas thing just blew mine because now 95% of the population is gonna look fucking tacky," wrote another fan.

Prior to Kanye West pivoting to Adidas with his Yeezy brand, he had a Yeezy sneaker deal with Nike.

Check out more reactions to Kanye West rocking Adidas shoes with Nike socks below.