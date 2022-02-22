Here’s Everything We Know About Kanye West’s Donda 2 Livestream

UPDATE (FEB. 22):

The Donda Experience Performance can be viewed below on Kanye West's YouTube channel and Amazon Music's Twitch channel.

ORIGINAL STORY:

We are hours away from Kanye West presenting his Donda 2 livestream, dubbed a "Donda Experience Performance," tonight at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Fans unable to physically attend the event Tuesday night (Feb. 22) can still watch the livestream at IMAX theaters across 15 cities. Unlike the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert with Drake, the event will not be livestreamed via Amazon Prime. Instead, Stem Player has revealed that the album will be streamed solely on their platform.

The tangible audio player can be purchased on stemplayer.com for $200.

Stem Player tweeted this afternoon, "DONDA 2 EXPERIENCE

WATCH LIVE

ONLY ON."

Additionally, Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys are among the guest performers. They will most likely perform Fivio's new song "City of Gods," which Ye and Alicia are featured on as well.

Kanye announced last week that his new music would be exclusive Stem Player.

"Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player," the Chicago rapper-producer wrote in an Instagram post. "Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12 percent of the money the industry makes. It's time to free music from this oppressive system. It's time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order."

According to info from Ye's team, he turned down an Apple deal worth $100 million to release Donda 2 exclusively on his Stem Player. He also claims he's sold over $2 million worth of the players since Feb. 17.

Kanye's Stem Player, released in November of 2021, allows listeners to customize any song by manipulating the vocals, bass or drums and make their own mixes. The disc-shaped device, which has no screen, boasts built-in speakers and four illuminated lines to show the volume of each stem. The product was initially released with the first Donda album already loaded up.

As far as Donda 2, little is known about the project other than Future being enlisted as the executive producer and the first release date of Feb. 22. Here's what is known so far.

Earlier this month, a few hours after announcing that Donda 2 would be on his Stem Player, he unveiled a 22-song tracklist on his Instagram page. In the since-deleted post, the song titles included "Security," "True Love," "Get Lost," "Broken Road," "I’m Finna Love Me," "Sci Fi," "Things Change" and Fivio Foreign’s New York City drill anthem "City of Gods," featuring Kanye and Alicia Keys.

Also, Marilyn Manson, who was a contributor on the Donda album, worked with Kanye on the sequel project. In a January interview with Rolling Stone, Donda 2 producer Digital Nas said the controversial metal rocker assisted with songwriting and producing on the follow-up album.

"[Kanye] doesn’t want Marilyn to play rap beats," he explained to the website. “He wants Marilyn to play what he makes, and then Ye will take parts of that and sample parts of that and use parts of that, like he did [generally when making] Yeezus...He has some producers from Yeezus working on Donda 2 this time around, [as well as] Marilyn, me, a bunch of producers from Donda 1."

In the wake of several sexual assault claims levied by over a dozen women against Marilyn, Digital Nas sees Kanye's collaborative partnership with Marlyn as his religious sympathy towards the rocker.

“I think it’s more so that Ye is coming from a standpoint of like, ‘We all make mistakes,'” he said. “I think that’s maybe why he had DaBaby [who received backlash last year for his homophobic remarks at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival] and Marilyn at that one show."

The beatmaker added, “I’m just assuming it is from a standpoint of like, 'We’re all sinners. We all make mistakes. We shouldn’t point the finger at someone for the mistakes they’ve made or something like that.'"

Overall, fans are eager to hear Kanye West's Donda 2 album and they can do so via Stem Player this evening.

