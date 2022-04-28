Video Shows Kanye West Giving Kim Kardashian the Remaining Footage of Her Sex Tape

The new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed the dramatic moment when Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian the remaining footage of what was supposed to be her sex tape with Ray J.

The latest episode of the drama-filled reality show aired last night (April 27), and featured the day when Kanye West comes through with the last bit of footage that remains from Kim Kardashian's infamous 2007 sex tape. In the clip, Kim is just hours away from making her appearance on Saturday Night Live in October of 2021. Ye is in what appears to be Kim's dressing room greeting Kris Jenner. He notifies her that he has flown from New York to Los Angeles and back again to retrieve something for Kim. Once Kim's team is assembled in the room, Kim explains what Kanye went to get.

"So, Kanye went home last night, and he came back this morning," a teary-eyed Kim tells her friends and family, among them her sister Khloe. "I want to show you guys what he got me."

She then opens up a suitcase that Kanye brought to reveal a laptop and a hard drive.

"He got me all of the sex tape back," Kim says. "He flew home, and he got the computer and the hard drive, and met up with Ray J at the airport and got it back."

Everyone in the room reacts emotionally by tearing up and giving Kim hugs. Kanye stands stoically to the side.

"Thank you for Kanye and for his unbelievable way he does things and the ability to get something done," Kris remarks.

"We not getting extorted ever again," Kanye says.

Kim later says she watched the footage and it only featured innocent moments of her and Ray J dining and clubbing. The reality show scene ends following a prayer and excited screams from Kim's team.

Rumors of more video from Kim and Ray J's infamous sex tape came out last September, when artist manager Wack 100, who manages Ray J, revealed he had obtained the tape during an interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast.

"All I know is this, Kanye West, holla at me, bro," Wack said. "We got part two on the laptop, ain't never been seen. We'd love for you to have it. It would be a great personal private NFT."

Wack added the unreleased tape was "graphic and better than the first one."

"Me personally, I would never give it to anybody but Kanye, ’cause that's the mother of his children," Wack continued.

A few days later, Wack 100 implied he'd talked to Ye on the phone and would be delivering the tape. In January, Kim Kardashian released a statement saying there was no sexual material on the tape.

At the time Ye retrieved the video, he was estranged from Kim. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce was made official in March.

Check out the video of Kanye West giving Kim Kardashian the remaining footage of her sex tape below.