Kanye West, Harrison Ford, Others To Play In Cody Softball Game

Kanye West and Harrison Ford are among the celebrities who will play in a charity softball game this summer in Cody.

Former Wyoming Cowboys' football captain and Chicago Bears safety Chris Prosinski will also play in the tournament. Event organizer Ryan Brown said half the proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the other half to the cancer treatment center in Cody.

Losing his dad to cancer was part of Brown's inspiration for organizing the event.

The tournament will take place June 13 at Milward Simpson Field in Cody.

On June 12, "Dinner on the Diamond" will be held. Speakers will include celebrities, professional athletes and cancer survivors.

Following the June 13 game, country music star Bobby Chitwood will perform.