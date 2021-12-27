Kanye West Buys House Across the Street From Kim Kardashian for More Than Asking Price – Report

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian might have called it quits on the marriage front, but that didn't stop Kanye from dropping a few millions of dollars on a home insanely close to Kim.

According to a report from the Daily Mail on Monday (Dec. 27), not only did Kanye purchase a home across the street from his estranged wife and their four children, but he paid above market price to ensure he wasn't outbid by any other potential buyers.

Yeezy cashed out $4.5 million—$421,000 above asking price—on a 3,651 square-foot, five-bedroom, three-and-and-a-half bathroom home in Los Angeles' Hidden Hills a short walking distance away from Kim, who is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

The abode sits on over an acre of land and comes equip with an outdoor swimming pool and a horse corral with a stable for three horses. However, the interior appears to be outdated, so the home may need to be renovated.

The news of Kanye closing on his new home comes days after a fan spotted Kim K and Pete Davidson at movie theater in Staten Island, N.Y. and bravely vocalized that Kim is better off with Ye. A notion that Kim Kardashian clearly doesn't agree with as she filed documents earlier this month to officially be considered single amid her divorce.

The Hidden Hills, Calif. home that Kim Kardashian and the kids live in was purchased by herself and Kanye back in 2014. However, she is now the sole owner of the property, which was purchased for $20 million, underwent $20 million in renovations and is now worth a reported $60 million.

Multiple property owner Kanye has reportedly listed his Los Angeles-area bachelor pad for $3.7 million and purchased a massive oceanfront mansion in Malibu for nearly $60 million back in September.

Whether or not Kanye buying this home is an act in seamless coparenting or a move to repair his "irretrievably" broken marriage, as said in reports regarding Kim's divorce filing, is unclear.

Kim K filed for a legal separation from Kanye West back in February.

XXL has reached out to reps for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for comment.

Check out the proximity of Kim and Kanye's homes, and images of Ye's new real estate purchase below.