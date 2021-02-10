Kanye West Is Being Sued By His ‘Sunday Service’ Choir

Things have been going downhill for Kanye West since his unsuccessful 2020 presidential candidacy run.

It was reported late last month (January 19th, 2021), that Kanye and wife, Kim Kardashian, had given up on their marriage counseling and have been apparently living very separate lives. West has spent the bulk of his time in his Cody, Wyoming, property, with Kim and their four children spending most of their time in Calabasas, California.

This wasn't the only seemingly bad news coming from the West camp. It was recently reported that his Yeezy shoe plant in Cody had paused its manufacturing facility, although sources close to the rapper and record producer turned fashion mogul, say it should be reopening soon.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

To add insult to injury, Ye's Christian music project, the choir known as Sunday Service is now suing for unfair labor practices. An article from Hip-Hop magazine, The Source, stated that there is a class action lawsuit against West to the tune of 30 million dollars, where about 300 performers, singers, musicians, hairstylists and other various workers with ties to the choir were not properly compensated. That class action suit is in addition to another one million dollar lawsuit which is rumored to be directly from the choir itself for unpaid wages.

The Sunday Service Choir has released one full studio album in December 2019 titled, Jesus Is King. They released an extended play album in December 2020 titled, Emmanuel.