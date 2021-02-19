Kanye West Is ‘Not Doing Well’ During Divorce From Kim Kardashian – Report

Kanye West allegedly isn't in the best mental shape amid rumors that he and Kim Kardashian have reportedly divorced.

According to People magazine on Wednesday (Feb. 17), a source close to ’Ye says that the rapper is going through it as he has reportedly come to terms with the state of his and Kim's marriage.

"Kanye is not doing well," the source told the outlet. "He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there's nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim."

However, despite rumors of Kanye not taking the separation well, the G.O.O.D. Music founder and Kim Kardashian are allegedly amicable.

On another note, according to a report from the Associated Press on Friday (Feb. 19), sources close to the couple claim that Kim officially filed for a divorce in Los Angeles County Court following more than six years of marriage.

Last month, reports began circulating online that Kim and Kanye had legally separated. Kim also reportedly hired divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

Weeks later, KimYe, who had allegedly been attending marriage counseling, gave up on trying to salvage their marriage. A report also included news that Kanye was going to be speaking with a divorce lawyer.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wed back in May of 2014. Since their union, they welcomed four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for a comment on this matter.