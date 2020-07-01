Kanye West Shares Photo With Elon Musk Wearing His ‘Yeezy’ Sneakers

Wyoming has unofficially adopted Kanye West and his family (which by extension includes the Kardashians and Jenners, since he is married to Kim). Over the last two years, Ye has been in the Cowboy State more often than not, including filming two music videos entirely on his property in Cody (West Lake Ranch) and doing his GQ Magazine interview there as well.

The recently announced billionaire posted a photo earlier this morning (July 1st, 2020), with another billionaire, PayPal inventor, Elon Musk. In the photo, the two known friends are wearing West's latest Yeezy-branded, Adidas shoes.

A few hours later, Ye also posted the same picture with a hilarious head swap of him and Elon.

This has been a busy last few days for Mr. West. On Friday (June 26th, 2020), he officially announced his new partnership with GAP for his Yeezy clothing line. Then yesterday (June 30th, 2020), he released a new song with visuals, titled: Wash Us In The Blood.