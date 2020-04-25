Kanye West Takes His Kids To His Wyoming Ranch For The Weekend

Kanye West has been a busy man. After a recent interview with GQ magazine, the music mogul outlined his plans to transform his Cody ranch into a Yeezus Campus.

Since his wife, Kim Kardashian, has also been busy with work and studying for her law degree, last weekend, Ye took his four children on a 3-day trip to his Wyoming ranch to allow her to focus on work.

E! News reported that Kim and Kanye have been alternating parenting responsibilities, amidst both of their hectic schedules. Kanye tool all four of the children: North, age 6, Saint, age 4, Chicago, age 2 and 11-month-old Psalm.

In even more recent West related news, as of yesterday (April 24th, 2020), he is now officially a billionaire, according to Forbes, which makes him only the second Hip-hop artist in history to achieve that feat (with the other being his one time mentor, Jay Z). Forbes lists the eccentric musician and fashion designer at a net worth of 1.3 billion dollars, although in a text sent to them, he stated:

"It’s not a billion, it’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

Only Kanye. Love him or hate him, there is no doubt he is managing to stay relevant in both his fashion endeavors and his music.