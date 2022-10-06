Kanye West Tucker Carlson Interview Tonight on Fox News – Report

UPDATE (Oct. 7):

Watch Kanye West's entire interview on Fox News below.

ORIGINAL STORY (Oct. 6):

Kanye West appears ready to open up about his week surrounded by controversy in a new interview.

On Thursday (Oct. 6), Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed the network is planning on airing an exclusive interview with Kanye West to address the stir Ye's caused with the "White Lives Matter" shirts he debuted at his Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris on Monday (Oct. 3). According to TMZ, Ye arrived back in the States from Europe this afternoon and made his first stop the Fox News offices so he could sit down for a talk with Carlson to discuss the backlash he's received for introducing "White Lives Matter" shirts while revealing the new line of his Yeezy clothing brand.

Kanye will also reportedly address the perception that he is a bully, after he attacked Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she offered commentary on the rapper's stance. Kanye and Johnson have reportedly since sat down to talk out their differences. The new Fox News interview will air tonight at 8 p.m. EST.

Kanye West has had the internet going nuts over his "White Lives Matter" shirts, which were worn by several models on the runway on Monday (Oct. 3) at his fashion show, including Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah Marley, as well as Kanye and conservative pundit Candace Owens who made use of the photo opportunity.

Kanye has stood firm on his stance, even declaring to have ended the Black Lives Matter movement with his fashion show stunt.

"Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam," Kanye wrote on his Instagram Story. "Now it's over. You're welcome."

Kanye West has since defended the WLM shirts on Instagram.

"Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO," he posted on Wednesday (Oct. 5).

It is unclear if Kanye will actually be selling the viral shirt.