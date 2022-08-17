Kanye West’s GAP Line Being Displayed in Massive Bags, Not Hangers

It looks like Kanye West has requested an unorthodox way of displaying his new Yeezy Gap collection in stores.

On Aug. 15, a picture of Ye's new Gap line being displaced in bags on the sales floor posted by Twitter user @owen__lang went viral. In the photo, four massive bags are filled to the brim with Yeezy branded hoodies.

"This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP," Lang captioned the post. "The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything."

The picture appears to be taken at a Gap location in New York City. Shortly afterward, more videos and pictures surfaced of the strange display tactic, which seems tantamount to Walmart's DVD bin. Another person spotted the same display bags in a mall in neighboring New Jersey.

The marketing ploy has caused quite a stir on social media, with people reacting to Kanye West's apparent latest attempt to think outside the box.

"The @Gap X #KanyeWest collaboration in the trash bags…literally," one person wrote on Twitter. "Customers are finding the highly anticipated collab of #GAP X #Ye as a rummage sale - from clothes not being folded - just being thrown onto tables if you are lucky. The rest have to go through trash bags. #fail."

"Imagine being inside Gap digging through a bag to find your yeezy apparel size gotta be a joke," another person posted.

Not everyone thought forcing consumers to dig through bags of clothes is a bad idea.

"Gotta say @kanyewestis a genius," someone else added.

Some people are comparing what Kanye is doing to a Nigerian tradition known as "bend-down select," where people buy from piles of clothes sold on the roadside.

XXL has reached out to Kanye West's team and Gap for comment.

Kanye West first announced his collaboration with Gap in 2020, which is reportedly a 10-year deal worth nearly $1 billion.

"We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand said of the joint venture with Ye.

The fist items from the collection dropped last June.

See More Reactions to Kanye West's Gap Line Being Displayed in Bags Below