Katy Perry Look-Alike Zooey Deschanel Stars in Pop Star’s Cosmic New Music Video: Watch

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel have finally leaned into their doppelgänger status.

On Monday (December 21), Perry dropped a new music video for “Not the End of the World,” in which a coalition of blue alien KP stans mistake Deschanel for their favorite pop star and capture her from the earth.

In the music video, the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy star goes along with the aliens, letting them dress her in the “California Girls”-era blue wig and kitschy, bedazzled bra that shoots out whip cream.

After saving the earth by unplugging “Earth’s Internet” from the alien’s control center, the New Girl actress takes the stage performing as Perry, donning a Saturn-themed dress and blonde space buns.

Watch below:

On Friday (December 18), the “Smile” singer dropped a surprise new EP titled Cosmic Energy ahead of December 21st's celestial event, The Great Conjunction. This event is when Saturn and Jupiter will be extremely close together for the first time since 1623. It won't happen again until 2080.

Perry and Deschanel have dealt with people confusing them for years, but it wasn’t always well-received.

"It's a little bit annoying, to be totally blunt. The only similarity that we have is that we look a little bit alike," Deschanel told MTV News in 2009. "I have met her before. She seems like a nice person. I'm happy that she's famous enough now that she's not going out and being mistaken for me."

"I used to get, 'I heard you were out at such-and-such club drinking whiskey!' [when] I was at home watching TV," she continued, "I think we lead very different lives. At some point I feel like this will stop being a thing. I like the way my life goes. It's sort of strange to be associated with someone that's doing such different stuff than me. It's weird."

Well, it hasn't stopped being a "thing," but we're glad the stars aligned for this clever collaboration.